Detenido el patrón de un barco recreativo con 15 migrantes a bordo en Ceuta

El detenido es un varón un británico de 38 años, natural y residente en Gibraltar.

Lancha de La Guardia Civil. Foto de archivo.
Lancha de La Guardia Civil. Foto de archivo. MARCOS MORENO / AFP

madrid

La Guardia Civil ha interceptado este lunes un barco recreativo cerca de la costa ceutí en el que viajaban quince migrantes marroquíes, y ha detenido al patrón.

Según ha informado el instituto armado en un comunicado, los agentes detectaron la salida de una embarcación desde la bahía norte del litoral de Ceuta con rumbo a las costas de Cádiz.

El barco recreativo que transportaba migrantes tenía matrícula de Gibraltar

El Servicio Marítimo de la Guardia Civil interceptó a unas tres millas de la zona denominada Punta Almina a la embarcación de recreo, provista de un motor fueraborda de 250 caballos, con matrícula de Gibraltar. En el barco, además del patrón, viajaban otras 15 personas (14 hombres y 1 mujer), todas ellas indocumentadas, adultas y de origen marroquí.

Una vez trasladados hasta la base del Servicio Marítimo, se procedió a la detención del patrón, como presunto autor de un delito contra el derecho de los ciudadanos extranjeros. Se trata de un británico de 38 años, natural y residente en Gibraltar. El detenido ha sido puesto a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción de Guardia de Ceuta, que ha decretado su ingreso en prisión.

