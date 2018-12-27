Detenido tras una persecución policial por conducir ebrio y sin neumáticos por la M-40

La Policía Nacional detuvo la madrugada del martes, día de Navidad, tras una larga persecución, a un hombre que conducía sin neumáticos por la M-30 y varias calles de la capital, según ha informadoun portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.
Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 6 horas cuando una patrulla que estaba de servicio en un centro de salud de Vallecas observó un vehículo a gran velocidad por la avenida de Albufera del que salían grandes chispas, por lo que ponía en riego al resto de conductores y peatones.
Tras perseguirle varios kilómetros los policías consiguieron interceptarle en la M-40
Entonces, los agentes comenzaron a seguirle y comprobaron que dicho vehículo circulaba sin neumáticos, con las llantas metálicas al aire, dañando la calzada y el asfalto y provocando un reguero de chispas a su paso. De hecho, gracias a esas marcas en la carretera pudieron localizarle, pero el conductor se negaba a parar.
Finalmente, tras perseguirle varios kilómetros los policías consiguieron interceptarle en el kilómetro 12,600 de la M-40. El hombre tenía heridas en la cara y desprendía un fuerte olor a alcohol, por lo que le hicieron las pruebas de alcoholemia, que dieron como resultado que superaba con creces el máximo permitido para conducir.
Además, le habían retirado el carné de conductor y contaba con antecedentes relacionados con la mala conducción. El turismo quedó inmovilizado. Por todo ello fue detenido por un delito contra la seguridad vial, han indicado las mismas fuentes.
