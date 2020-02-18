Estás leyendo: Detienen a un hombre relacionado con el asesinato de la mujer hallada en un contenedor de Moraira

Detienen a un hombre relacionado con el asesinato de la mujer hallada en un contenedor de Moraira

La Delegación del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género ha informado este martes de que investiga este crimen como presunto asesinato por violencia de género.

Zona de contenedores soterrados de la calle Móstoles de Moraira dónde ha sido encontrado el cadáver de una mujer de entre 35 y 45 años de edad con aparentes signos de violencia. EFE/MORELL
Zona de contenedores soterrados de la calle Móstoles de Moraira dónde ha sido encontrado el cadáver de una mujer de entre 35 y 45 años de edad con aparentes signos de violencia. EFE/MORELL

Alicante

efe

Un hombre ha sido detenido por su supuesta relación con la muerte la mujer de unos 40 años cuyo cadáver fue hallado este lunes en el interior de un contenedor de basuras de Moraira (Alicante), han informado a Efe fuentes próximas a la investigación.

El cadáver de la mujer es examinado este martes por los forenses para proceder a su identificación y en busca de pruebas que puedan esclarecer el caso que investigan agentes de la policía judicial de la Guardia Civil.

La víctima, según los primeros indicios, pudo morir degollada y presentaba varias heridas por arma blanca, algunas de ellas supuestamente al intentar defenderse en los antebrazos y manos.

El cadáver fue encontrado ayer en torno a las 8 horas por operarios del servicio de recogida de basuras en la urbanización La Sabatera de Moraira, en el término municipal de Teulada-Moraira, una zona habitada mayoritariamente por ciudadanos extranjeros, principalmente europeos.

De confirmarse la naturaleza machista del crimen, el número de mujeres asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas en lo que va de año ascendería a 11, y serían 1.044 las víctimas mortales desde que comenzaron a registrarse las estadísticas en 2003.

