Un juez que ejerce en Granada ha sido detenido por un presunto delito de violencia machista hacia su pareja, después de que presuntamente le agrediera en la vía pública, y por otro de atentado y resistencia a la autoridad tras mantener una supuesta actitud de agresividad hacia los agentes de la Guardia Civil que le arrestaron.
El magistrado fue detenido el pasado sábado, después de que los hechos sucedieran en un municipio del área metropolitana de Granada. El Juzgado de Instrucción 4 de Santa Fe le dejó en libertad con cargos y dictó como medida cautelar una orden de alejamiento respecto a su pareja, a la que no puede aproximarse a menos de cien metros, según han precisado fuentes judiciales.
Fue un familiar de la víctima el que alertó de lo que estaba ocurriendo
El juzgado ha abierto diligencias sobre este asunto, mientras que el delito de resistencia será instruido en un juzgado de la capital granadina aún por designar. El juez se encuentra en la actualidad de baja laboral, según han precisado fuentes consultadas. Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado sábado, cuando este juez presuntamente agredió a su esposa en plena vía pública y, según avanza el diario Ideal, un familiar alertó de lo que estaba ocurriendo.
La Guardia Civil se lo llevó detenido mientras que la presunta víctima acudió a un centro sanitario donde le facilitaron un parte de lesiones. Durante el arresto adoptó una presunta actitud de resistencia y agresividad hacia los agentes por la que también fue denunciado.
