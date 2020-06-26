Estás leyendo: Dimite el máximo responsable de las residencias públicas de la Comunidad de Madrid

Dimite el máximo responsable de las residencias públicas de la Comunidad de Madrid

Óscar Álvarez, gerente de la Agencia Madrileña de Atención Social, dimite "por motivos de salud".

Una residente del Centro de Mayores Casablanca Villaverde en Madrid. / EUROPA PRESS - EDUARDO PARRA

Dimite Óscar Álvarez, gerente de la Agencia Madrileña de Atención Social y máximo responsable de las residencias públicas de la Comunidad de Madrid por "por motivos de salud".

(Habrá ampliación)

