Dimite un obispo neozelandés tras ser acusado de abuso sexual

El obispo neozelandés Charles Drennan presentó su dimisión después de que una joven lo acusara por un "inaceptable comportamiento de naturaleza sexual", apuntó en un comunicado la Iglesia Católica del país oceánico.
El papa Francisco aceptó la renuncia del religioso, de 59 años y asignado a la parroquia de Palmerston North, en la Isla Norte, presentada una vez fue abierta una investigación independientes sobre el suceso.
El cardenal neozelandés John Dew catalogó el viernes de "completamente inaceptable" la conducta del obispo y reafirmó su "completo apoyo" a la víctima, quien ha solicitado no revelar su identidad y mantener los detalles del caso en privado.
Drennan forma parte de un grupo de curas católicos que podrían haber participado en abusos a menores bajo custodia del Estado. Una Comisión Real, formada en 2018 a instancias del Gobierno de Nueva Zelanda, continúa investigando los abusos a menores, incluyendo físicos, sexuales y emocionales, cometidos en el seno de las instituciones estatales entre 1950 y 1999.
Más de cien mil menores y adultos neozelandeses estuvieron bajo el cuidado de instituciones públicas entre las décadas mencionadas, muchos de los cuales padecieron abusos sexuales, físicos y psicológicos, según la Comisión de Derechos Humanos de Nueva Zelanda.
