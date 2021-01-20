Explosión en Madrid EN DIRECTO | Una violenta explosión destruye varias plantas de un edificio del centro de Madrid
La explosión se ha producido minutos antes de las 15.00 horas, a la altura de la residencia de ancianos de La Paloma. El Ayuntamiento de la capital ha confirmado al menos dos fallecidos en la explosión.
