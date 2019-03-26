Los docentes de la Comunidad de Madrid se ven obligados a declarar si secundaron la huelga feminista del pasado 8 de marzo. La consejería de educación implantó un programa informático en los centros públicos a través del cual han recibido un documento que da a los profesores un plazo de tres días hábiles desde la notificación para presentar ante la dirección del centro la documentación que justifique la ausencia por causas distintas a la convocatoria de huelga.

"Por la presente notificación, le comunico que según consta en las actas de asistencia de este centro/servicio educativo, no ha asistido usted a su puesto de trabajo presuntamente por haber ejercitado su derecho a la huelga", dice el anexo IV de notificación de participación en caso de ejercicio del derecho de huelga.

"Es un ataque a los derechos de los funcionarios que no están obligados a declarar si han ejercido o no el derecho a huelga o a avisar de ello", señala desde la Federación de Enseñanza de Comisiones Obreras, Isabel Galvín en declaraciones a Cadena Ser. "Si un docente no acudió a su puesto de trabajo el 8 de marzo y no presentó ninguna justificación, está ejerciendo un derecho, por lo que obligarle a efectuar un pronunciamiento individual es contrario a la ley", insiste Galvín. El sindicato ha pedido una rectificación y la retirada de este documento a la consejería de educación.