El documental 'Yo sí quiero' llevará Madrid Central a un festival en Calcuta

Recoge las opiniones de vecinos, comerciantes, empresarios, ecologistas, activistas y médicos, que aportan sus ideas para afrontar el problema de contaminación de la ciudad.

Las multas han regresado a Madrid Central por decisión judicial. / EMILIO NARANJO (EFE)

Cartel que anuncia la entrada a Madrid Central / EMILIO NARANJO (EFE)

El documental Yo sí quiero, dirigido por el cineasta cántabro Richard Zubelzu, que trata el problema de la contaminación atmosférica que sufre la capital española, con el hilo conductor de la zona de bajas emisiones de Madrid Central, participará en la sección oficial del octavo Festival Internacional de cortometrajes de Calcuta (India) .

El documental, con guion y producción de Magda Calabrese, tiene una duración de 40 minutos y recoge las opiniones de vecinos, comerciantes, empresarios, ecologistas, activistas, médicos, que aportan sus ideas para afrontar el problema de contaminación de la ciudad.

"Tras la llegada al Ayuntamiento del tripartito PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, se han propuesto como objetivo revertir Madrid Central con las consecuencias medioambientales y las posibles sanciones económicas por parte de la Unión Europea", señalan los productores en una nota.

Intervienen en el documental los responsables y portavoces de asociaciones como Greenpeace, Pedalibre, AEDIVE, Foro Empresarial de Madrid, la Federación Regional de Asociaciones Vecinales de Madrid (FRAVM), la Federación de Asociaciones para la Defensa de la Sanidad Pública (Fadsp), entre otras.

El documental se presenta en un momento en que el controvertido cierre al tráfico de Madrid Central ha motivado un enfrentamiento político y judicial entre los defensores de la medida y el nuevo gobierno del alcalde Martínez-Almeida, que decretó una moratoria temporal de las multas a los no residentes que circulasen por esta zona.

Sin embargo, un Juzgado ha estimado el recurso de Ecologistas en Acción y Greenpeace, en nombre de la plataforma en Defensa de Madrid Central, y el Ayuntamiento tuvo que volver a multar desde el lunes pasado a los conductores no autorizados que accedieran al centro de la capital.

