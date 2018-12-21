Público
DRAE Meme, selfi, escrache y sororidad, las nuevas palabras en el Diccionario de la RAE

Las modificaciones que incorpora el Diccionario de la Real Academia en su edición digital, presentadas por la académica Paz Battaner y el director en funciones, Darío Villanueva, incluyen también la enmienda de acepción según la cual feminicidio es el asesinato de una mujer a manos de un hombre por machismo o misoginia.

El director de la Real Academia Española (RAE), Dario Villanueva, y Paz Battaner, anuncian las modificaciones llevadas a cabo en la edición digital de su diccionario | EFE

Meme, selfi, escrache, sororidad o viralizar son algunas de las palabras nuevas que incorpora este viernes el Diccionario de la Real Academia (RAE) en su edición digital y que han sido presentadas por la académica Paz Battaner y el director en funciones de la institución, Darío Villanueva.

El diccionario incorpora también la enmienda de acepción según la cual feminicidio es el asesinato de una mujer a manos de un hombre por machismo o misoginia.

Asimismo, incorpora que la palabra maltrato se atribuya, además de a una persona, a un animal, ha indicado Villanueva, que ha señalado también que es una "leyenda urbana" que la RAE acepte "cocreta" y que nunca la aceptará.

