Ecologistas alertan de la llegada de un nuevo submarino nuclear a Gibraltar

El submarino nuclear HMS Ambush, de la clase Astute, ha recalado esta mañana en la base naval de Gibraltar en el marco de una visita rutinaria programada, según ha informado el Gobierno gibraltareño en un comunicado.
Los submarinos de la clase Astute son los de mayor eslora, capacidad tecnológica y de ataque de entre todos los submarinos de los que dispone la Royal Navy.
El grupo conservacionista Verdemar Ecologistas en Acción ha pedido la activación del Plan de Emergencia Nuclear de la Armada (Penar) y la activación de los Grupos de Vigilancia Radiológica Ambiental de la Armada.
El portavoz del colectivo en el Campo de Gibraltar, Antonio Muñoz, ha denunciado que "no es la primera vez que en la base naval de Gibraltar atracan submarinos como este" y ha advertido que "no se puede descartar ningún episodio de contaminación radiactiva".
La organización ecologista ha denunciado que el puerto militar de Gibraltar se está convirtiendo en un puerto al que el Reino Unido lleva sus submarinos a reparar, trabajos que "están poniendo el riesgo a la población del Campo de Gibraltar y del Estrecho".
"Pedimos de una vez por todas que Gibraltar quede libre de artefactos de propulsión nuclear y otros buques que son auténticas bombas de relojería para nuestra zona", ha concluido Verdemar-Ecologistas en Acción.
