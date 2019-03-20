María de las Camelias ha sido expulsada del Ejército tras 17 años de servicio sin derecho a pensión. Las secuelas del acoso laboral y los maltratos por parte de su exmarido han requerido de tratamiento médico y psicológico, según ha adelantado El País este miércoles.

En la condena a su expareja por maltratos continuados, amenazas y por quebrantar la orden de alejamiento, se refleja que esta situación “ha producido un trastorno ansioso depresivo en relación a una situación de violencia de género".

Además, denuncia que también ha sufrido acoso laboral. Cuenta que en 2005, un sargento le ordenó cavar zanjas a pesar de que le advirtió de que estaba embarazada de cuatro meses. Fruto de esta orden acabó sufriendo un aborto y cuando estuvo en el hospital recibió muchas visitas de "mandos para presionarla para que no denunciara", según ha explicado en una entrevista a la Cadena SER.

A cambio de su silencio fue destinada a Segovia, en donde el acoso laboral volvió a repetirse. Tras esto, los médicos militares aseguran que se trata de "una epilepsia parcial controlada y asintomática y un trastorno ansiosodepresivo", pero sin reconocer los motivos reales sobre su origen.

La Junta Médico Militar no tiene en cuenta estos hechos ya que no consta denuncia, algo que la afectada no se planteó "por miedo a perder su puesto de trabajo". Al no ver relación entre su patología y el acoso laboral, el Ejército ha suspendido a la cabo, que tiene dos hijos a su cargo, sin derecho a pensión.