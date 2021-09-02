La EMA no considera urgente la tercera dosis de la vacuna para la población general

madridActualizado:
La Agencia Europa del Medicamento no cree que sea necesario inocular una tercera dosis para aquellas personas con un buen estado de salud, aunque sí la recomienda a las personas con un sistema inmunitario depremido.
Darias ha explicado que en caso de poner una tercera dosis, sería "adicional, no de refuerzo"
Tras la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, Darias ha señalado que la propuesta sobre una dosis adicional de la Ponencia de Vacunas, que coincide con la recomendación de la EMA, se estudiará la próxima semana en este órgano que reúne al Gobierno y a las comunidades autónomas, así como en la Comisión de Salud Pública.
La ministra ha explicado que se trata de una dosis adicional, no de refuerzo, para este colectivo con inmunodepresión y que supone completar la pauta vacunal para que adquieran el mismo nivel de respuesta inmunitaria que otras personas.
Según Darias, la EMA considera que "no hay necesidad urgente" de administrar "dosis de refuerzo" al resto de la población con una respuesta aceptable de su sistema inmunitario tras recibir la vacuna pero que la pierde con el paso del tiempo.
