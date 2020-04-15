Estás leyendo: Ribera planteará el uso de la bicicleta como medio de transporte tras el confinamiento

La ministra para la Transición Ecológica y vicepresidenta cuarta del Gobierno, Teresa Ribera, califica como "una gran oportunidad en el marco de una movilidad distinta".

10/04/2020.- Una persona en bicicleta transita entre la plaza de Callao y Gran Vía en Madrid. / EFE - RODRIGO JIMÉNEZ
Una persona en bicicleta transita entre la plaza de Callao y Gran Vía en Madrid. / EFE - RODRIGO JIMÉNEZ

MADRID

EFE

La vicepresidenta cuarta y ministra para la Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, pedirá a sus equipos de clima y de calidad del aire estudiar medidas para implantar el uso de la bicicleta como principal medio de transporte para mantener el distanciamiento social al concluir el confinamiento.

Así lo ha asegurado Ribera en su cuenta de Twitter donde califica como "una gran oportunidad en el marco de una movilidad distinta" esta iniciativa, que también está estudiando Francia.

"Voy a pedir a mis equipos de clima y de calidad del aire que lo estudien con nuestros compañeros de otros ministerios y de gobiernos locales y autonómicos", ha expresado la ministra en esta red social.

Precisamente esta semana la coordinadora de asociaciones y colectivos ciclistas ConBici han demandado que la bicicleta sea "un vehículo de movilidad activa" en España durante el estado de alarma por coronavirus, además de instar a las administraciones públicas y a la sociedad civil a promover su uso.

ConBici ha indicado que "la bicicleta se posiciona como una aliada en las medidas de prevención de la transmisión del coronavirus", pues "permite la distancia social entre la ciudadanía, descongestiona el transporte público y contribuye a mantener bajos los niveles de contaminación", que suponen "un factor crítico de transmisión del virus".

