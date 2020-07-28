Estás leyendo: Sanidad cifra en 13.116 los nuevos contagios en los últimos siete días

Público
Público

Emergencia por el coronavirus Sanidad cifra en 13.116 los nuevos contagios en los últimos siete días

La cifra global de positivos por la covid-19 es de 280.610 contagios, 905 de ellos se han detectado en las últimas 24 horas.

27/07/2020.- Aspecto de un teatro cerrado este lunes en Barcelona mientras la Generalitat sigue de cerca la evolución de los contagios de coronavirus en Cataluña y, muy especialmente, en Barcelona y su área metropolitana, donde se concentran el 90 % de lo
Aspecto de un teatro cerrado este lunes en Barcelona mientras la Generalitat sigue de cerca la evolución de los contagios de coronavirus en Catalunya. EFE/Marta Pérez.

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El número de nuevos casos de la covid-19 en los últimos siete días es de 13.116, según los últimos datos del Ministerio de Sanidad. En las últimas 24 horas el número de nuevos positivos registrados es de 905, tal y como reflejan las estadísticas oficiales. Una cifra que deja a España con un global de 280.610 contagios desde que inició la pandemia.

Respecto al número de víctimas mortales, en la última semana se han contabilizado 6 muertes por causa de la covid-19. El cómputo general, conforme a los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, es de 28.436 muertes desde el inicio de la epidemia.

Aragón es la comunidad autónoma que más nuevos casos ha registrado en las últimas 24 horas, con 357 contagios. Le siguen Madrid, con 147 casos nuevos, Barcelona, con 126, y Euskadi con 99 positivos en la última jornada.

Por otra parte, se contabilizan 386 hospitalizaciones nuevas en la última semana y 19 ingresos en UCI. Aragón es la región con un mayor número de nuevas hospitalizaciones, 136, seguida de Madrid, que tiene 55 personas más en sus hospitales, y de Andalucía, con 38 casos nuevos que han sido ingresados. Catalunya, por su parte, cuenta con 31 ingresos más.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público