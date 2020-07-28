madridActualizado:
El número de nuevos casos de la covid-19 en los últimos siete días es de 13.116, según los últimos datos del Ministerio de Sanidad. En las últimas 24 horas el número de nuevos positivos registrados es de 905, tal y como reflejan las estadísticas oficiales. Una cifra que deja a España con un global de 280.610 contagios desde que inició la pandemia.
Respecto al número de víctimas mortales, en la última semana se han contabilizado 6 muertes por causa de la covid-19. El cómputo general, conforme a los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, es de 28.436 muertes desde el inicio de la epidemia.
Aragón es la comunidad autónoma que más nuevos casos ha registrado en las últimas 24 horas, con 357 contagios. Le siguen Madrid, con 147 casos nuevos, Barcelona, con 126, y Euskadi con 99 positivos en la última jornada.
Por otra parte, se contabilizan 386 hospitalizaciones nuevas en la última semana y 19 ingresos en UCI. Aragón es la región con un mayor número de nuevas hospitalizaciones, 136, seguida de Madrid, que tiene 55 personas más en sus hospitales, y de Andalucía, con 38 casos nuevos que han sido ingresados. Catalunya, por su parte, cuenta con 31 ingresos más.
