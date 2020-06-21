madrid
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado este domingo de que en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 141 nuevos diagnósticos por covid-19 y una muerte más, ya que el número total de fallecidos asciende a 28.323. Además, en los últimos siete días han fallecido 29 personas.
De este modo, aumentan los contagios diarios, ya que el sábado se notificaron 134 y siete muertos.
Por otra parte, 11.637 personas han ingresado en una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) desde el inicio de la pandemia, 5 en los últimos siete días, y 124.871 han precisado hospitalización, 99 en la última semana.
Según el informe de Sanidad, Baleares, Canarias, Cantabria, Ceuta, Extremadura, Galicia, Melilla, Murcia, Navarra y La Rioja no han notificado ningún fallecido en los últimos siete días.
Por comunidades autónomas, la Comunidad de Madrid es la región que más muertos por coronavirus concentra de toda España, con 8.416; seguido de Catalunya, con 5.666; Castilla-La Mancha, que registra 3.022 fallecidos; Castilla y León, con 2.777; País Vasco, con 1.555; Comunidad Valenciana, con 1.431; y Andalucía, con 1.426.
Además, 911 personas han perdido la vida en Aragón; 619 en Galicia; 528 en Navarra; 519 en Extremadura; 365 en La Rioja; 333 en Asturias; 224 en Baleares; 216 en Cantabria; 162 en Canarias; 147 en Murcia; 4 en Ceuta; y 2 en Melilla.
En cuanto a los contagiados, Asturias, Baleares, Ceuta, Melilla y La Rioja no han registrado ningún caso nuevo de COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas.
La Comunidad de Madrid también se sitúa como la región con más positivos diagnosticados, con 71.223; seguido de Catalunya, que acumula 60.645 casos desde el inicio de la pandemia; Castilla y León, con 19.499; Castilla-La Mancha, con 17.965; País Vasco, con 13.708; Andalucía, con 12.884; y Comunidad Valenciana, con 11.479.
Además, en Galicia se han diagnosticado 9.174 personas; en Aragón 5.931; en Navarra 5.381; en La Rioja 4.073; en Extremadura 3.006; en Asturias 2.435; en Canarias 2.414; en Cantabria 2.344; en Baleares 2.179; y en Murcia 1.645. Mientras, en Ceuta se han registrado en total 163 casos y en Melilla 124.
