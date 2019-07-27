Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Se entrega el hombre acusado de apuñalar a su pareja en Gelves

Se espera que pase a disposición judicial a lo largo del día. Los agentes de la Guardia Civil localizaron este viernes a una mujer apuñalada, que fue trasladada al Hospital Virgen del Rocío de Sevilla, donde fue intervenida quirúrgicamente debido a su estado de gravedad. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional./ EFE

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional./ EFE

El varón de 42 años de edad acusado de apuñalar a su pareja, una mujer de 26 años, en la localidad sevillana de Gelves se entregó en la noche de este viernes en la comisaría de la Policía Nacional y se espera que pase a disposición judicial a lo largo del día.

Fuentes del Instituto Armado han precisado a Europa Press que el presunto agresor se entregó sobre las 22 horas de este pasado viernes en la comisaría de Policía Nacional de Blas Infante, en Sevilla capital.

Posteriormente, según las citadas fuentes, fue remitido a la Guardia Civil, donde el equipo de Mujer y Menor de la Unidad Orgánica de la Policía Judicial de Sevilla se a hecho cargo de la instrucción del caso.

Asimismo, desde la Guardia Civil han indicado que está previsto que el varón pase a disposición de la Autoridad Judicial a lo largo de este sábado.

Los hechos sucedieron este viernes sobre las 15,20 horas cuando el 061 alertó a la Benemérita del suceso. Los agentes localizaron a una mujer apuñalada, que fue trasladada al Hospital Virgen del Rocío de Sevilla, donde fue intervenida quirúrgicamente debido a su estado de gravedad. No constaban denuncias previas por malos tratos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad