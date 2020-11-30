Estás leyendo: España cierra noviembre como el segundo mes con más muertos por coronavirus

Sanidad notifica 19.979 casos de covid-19 este fin de semana y 401 muertes más.

Personal sanitario realiza una prueba diagnóstica de covid-19. David Borrat / EFE

España cierra noviembre con 9.191 fallecidos por coronavirus, el segundo mes con más muertos desde el inicio de la pandemia. Solo lo supera abril, cuando perdieron la vida casi 15.000 personas.

En su informe diario, el Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado 401 fallecidos más que el viernes y 943 en la última semana. En total ya son 45.069 las personas que han fallecido por coronavirus en España.

En cuanto a los contagios, Sanidad ha notificado 19.979 casos de covid-19 este fin de semana, de los cuales 1.959 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, en comparación con los 5.008 del pasado viernes. De esta forma, en total ya se han diagnosticado de covid-19 a 1.648.187 personas en España.

La tasa media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días sigue reduciéndose, situándose en la actualidad en los 275,51 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes.

Actualmente hay 14.503 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 2.629 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 943 ingresos y 573 altas. Además, en la última semana 2.668 personas han ingresado en un hospital como consecuencia de la infección provocada por el contagio del coronavirus y 236 en una UCI. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa ya en el 11,85% y en las UCI en el 26,74%.

