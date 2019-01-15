Público
Austria Un español mata a su hermana en Viena

El presunto agresor, quien había trabajado como cocinero y se dedicaba al tráfico de droga, confesó la autoría del crimen

Estación Central de Viena. / WIEN.GV

Una ciudadana española de 25 años murió anoche en Viena tras ser asesinada supuestamente por su propio hermano, confirmaron este martes fuentes policiales. El presunto agresor, de 21 años, atacó a su hermana con un cuchillo de cocina en la Estación Central de Viena en la noche del lunes al martes.

Los agentes que acudieron al lugar de la agresión y el personal de emergencias trataron de reanimar a la víctima, que falleció en la propia estación. El agresor fue retenido por el personal de seguridad de la empresa estatal de ferrocarriles hasta la llegada de los agentes que lo arrestaron.

Una hermana adoptiva del presunto agresor, que fue testigo del ataque, declaró a la Policía que había venido a Viena junto a la víctima para hablar con su hermano. 

La Policía ha informado de que el agresor confesó la autoría del crimen en el primer interrogatorio al que ha sido sometido.

Según el diario sensacionalista Kronen Zeitung, el agresor llevaba un tiempo viviendo en la ciudad, donde había trabajado como cocinero antes de quedar desempleado y comenzar a dedicarse al tráfico de droga.

Según ese medio, que no especifica sus fuentes, su familia no había tenido noticias de él desde hace tiempo, lo que llevó a sus hermanas a desplazarse a Viena en su búsqueda.

