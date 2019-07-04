Público
Estafa online Desarticulan la mayor red de fraude 'online': 900.000 euros estafados a 2.400 víctimas

La organización criminal cometía estafas masivas por internet mediante 39 páginas web fraudulentas. Además, utilizaba técnicas específicas para conseguir las claves de la banca electrónica de sus víctimas.

Tarjeta de crédito y un ordenador. / Pixabay

La Policía Nacional ha desarticulado el entramado criminal de fraudes "online" más activo en España, con 45 detenidos especializados en cometer este tipo de delitos con el que lograron estafar cerca de 900.000 euros a unas 2.400 víctimas.

La organización criminal cometía estafas masivas por internet mediante 39 páginas web fraudulentas y a través de la banca electrónico, utilizando la técnica del phishing telefónico, que consiste en engañar a los clientes de una entidad bancaria para que suministren información sobre sus cuentas y datos personales.

Además de esta modalidad, los detenidos también utilizaban el denominado como vishing: los ciberdelincuentes primero robaban información confidencial bancaria de sus víctimas y luego las llamaban haciéndose pasar por personal del banco para alertarles de que se había detectado una actividad sospechosa en su cuenta. De este modo, requerían sus claves para evitar supuestamente que perdieran su dinero.

Hasta el momento, la Policía ha identificado a 2.400 víctimas de este complejo entramado desarticulado, sobre el que los responsables policiales darán detalles este jueves en el complejo policial de Canillas.

