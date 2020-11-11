madrid
Instituciones Penitenciarias ha incoado expediente disciplinario a siete funcionarios de la prisión madrileña de Estremera por supuestos casos de malos tratos a presos durante este año.
Así responde el Gobierno en una respuesta parlamentaria al diputado de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu que este miércoles adelanta el diario El País y a la que también ha tenido acceso Efe, en la que Prisiones reseña un incidente en esta cárcel el 9 de septiembre.
Entonces, un preso denunció haber recibido una paliza, unos hechos que se encuentran, según señala el Ejecutivo en la respuesta, en manos del juzgado de instrucción número uno de Arganda del Rey y de la Subdirección General de Análisis e Inspección.
A la preocupación de Iñarritu de que la cárcel de Estremera es una de las cárceles que más denuncias acumula —más de 40 sobre torturas en los últimos cinco años—, el Gobierno asegura "puede estar motivado" por ser uno de las cárceles que más internos alberga y el perfil de los mismos.
Y añade que, al tratarse de un "centro tipo", concentra a internos con perfiles de conflictividad y peligrosidad "más altos".
"Algunas de las denuncias por malos tratos están fundamentadas en que la ubicación del centro hace dificultosa la frecuencia de visitas a la población reclusa", atribuya también como causa esta mayor incidencia de denuncias de malos tratos en esta prisión.
