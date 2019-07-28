El etarra Xabier Ugarte, uno de los secuestradores de Ortega Lara, queda en libertad

El etarra Xabier Ugarte Villar, uno de los secuestradores del funcionario de prisiones José Antonio Ortega Lara, ha quedado este domingo en libertad tras haber pasado 22 años en prisión, según ha informado Etxerat.
Ugarte ha abandonado este domingo por la mañana el Centro Penitenciario de Topas, en Salamanca, donde le han esperado familiares y amigos. Asimismo, el propio Consistorio ha señalado, a través de las redes sociales, que se espera que esta tarde llegue a Oñati, su localidad natal.
Xabier Ugarte Villar fue detenido el 1 de julio de 1997 y condenado en junio de 1998 a 32 años por ser uno de los cuatro miembros de la banda que participaron en el secuestro del funcionario de prisiones José Antonio Ortega Lara. Ese mismo año fue también condenado a 14 años por su participación en el secuestro del industrial Julio Iglesias Zamora.
Asimismo, en 1999 fue condenado a 145 años por participar en el atentado contra una patrulla de la Guardia Civil perpetrado en 1987 en Oñati, en el que fallecieron dos agentes.
#Oñati Xabier Ugarte kartzelatik irten da https://t.co/m2UDCyrt9n— Oñatiko Udala (@BerbiaOnati) July 28, 2019
