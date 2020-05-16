madridActualizado:
Políticos, activistas, compañeros de partido y ciudadanos de a pie, todos lloran hoy la muerte de Julio Anguita, el histórico dirigente de Izquierda Unida y referente del progresismo en España.
"Julio Anguita se atrevió siempre a señalar al poder", explicó Pablo Iglesias desde su tribuna de Twitter. "Se nos va un referente ético, se nos va nuestro mejor referente político. Hasta siempre", quiso despedirse el dirigente de la formación morada.
El ministro Alberto Garzón ha expuesto su pesar por la pérdida de quien considera "un amigo y un camarada" y ha explicado que se encuentra devastado por la triste noticia: "Aún no me lo puedo creer. Sigo llorando y no sé cuándo dejaré de hacerlo. Hemos perdido al más grande." Garzón ha explicado que continuarán su ejemplo político: "Te echaremos tanto de menos. Has sido y serás la inspiración de muchos. Gracias por tu ejemplo. Seguimos tu lucha. Descansa en paz."
La presidenta del Grupo Parlamentario andaluz, Teresa Rodríguez, también quiso tener palabras de agradecimiento para Anguita a quien recuerda como un gran referente para si misma y su forma de entender la política: "Algunos empezamos a interesarnos por la política escuchándolo siempre valiente, siempre coherente, renunciando a los provilegios de la política y al compadreo con el neoliberalismo", expresó la gaditana.
Así lo explica también Mónica García, diputada de la formación Más Madrid para quien el exdirigente de Izquierda Unida significó un ejemplo a seguir por su visión intemporal de la política: "Una visión de la política que nunca caduca y una forma de ejercerla desde la honestidad y los valores sociales. Que la tierra te sea leve", se despidió la médica madrileña.
