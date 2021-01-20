madridActualizado:
Minutos antes de las tres de la tarde se ha producido una fuerte explosión en el centro de Madrid, a la altura de la residencia de ancianos de La Paloma, que ha dejado al menos dos muertos.
Según fuentes de Emergencias, hay seis heridos leves, un herido grave con quemaduras y una fractura trasladado al Hospital de la Paz y otro menos grave.
Una explosión de gas se perfila como la causa del derrumbe del edificio del 98 de la calle de Toledo, que es el centro parroquial de la Iglesia de la Virgen de la Paloma, que queda detrás, informan las mismas fuentes.
El alcalde la capital, José Luis Martínez Almeida, que se encuentra en la zona, al igual que la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y el delegado de Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco, ha apuntado también a la explosión de gas como posible causa de la explosión.
El inmueble, de seis plantas, ha quedado destruido prácticamente en su totalidad, afectando al menos a seis plantas, y numerosos cascotes han caído a la misma calle y al patio del colegio cercano.
Un periodista de Público desplazado a la zona confirma que a consecuencia de la explosión el edificio afectado está ardiendo, mientras que los residentes del centro de mayores han sido evacuados por parte de la Policía Municipal y Nacional.
Nueve dotaciones de los Bomberos de Madrid y once unidades del Samur se han desplazado a la calle Toledo tras la deflagración.
Por su parte, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha pedido a los ciudadanos, tal y como ha ordenado la Policía Municipal, que no se acerque nadie a mirar ni se entorpezca el trabajo de los servicios de emergencia.
