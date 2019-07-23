Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Extremadura Una joven fallece en Don Benito tras ingerir un complemento para quemar grasa que había comprado en internet

A falta de la autopsia, la causa de la muerte que manejan los médicos es una intoxicación aguda por ácido lipoico, que se incluye en varios productos de fitness para ayudar a adelgazar. Tras estar 24 horas coma, la mujer murió.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Hospital Don Benito-Villanueva, en una imagen de archivo. (EFE)

Hospital Don Benito-Villanueva, en una imagen de archivo. (EFE)

Una joven ha fallecido la pasada semana en Don Benito (Badajoz) por una posible intoxicación aguda por ingesta de ácido lipoico, un producto de fitness para quemar grasa, aunque será la autopsia la que determinará finalmente la causa de la muerte.

Según informa El Confidencial, la joven adquirió este producto de fitness por Internet para optimizar el trabajo realizado en los entrenamientos. La joven empezó a sentirse mal en el momento en el que la víctima salió a correr.

Esta joven fue trasladada por el 112 de Extremadura al Hospital Don Benito-Villanueva adonde llegó en coma el día 18 de julio a las 12:03 horas, hora de su ingreso.

En dicho centro hospitalario se le hicieron las pruebas, exploraciones y procedimientos para su resucitación, aunque se produjo su muerte cerebral un día después del ingreso.

Según han informado fuentes de la Consejería de Sanidad a Europa Press, en el informe médico figura como causa del ingreso una intoxicación aguda por ácido lipoico, aunque será la autopsia la que determinará la causa de este fallecimiento.

El ácido lipoico se encuentra de forma natural en diversos alimentos como las carnes rojas o el brócoli. Se utiliza como complemento alimenticio y para adelgazar.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad