Facebook e Instagram cortan una transmisión en directo de Bolsonaro por relacionar el sida con la vacuna de la covid

Las redes sociales de Mark Zuckerberg, que viven una crisis de imagen corporativa por su relación con la proliferación de noticias falsas y discursos de odio, bloquean el 'live' del presidente brasileño.

Captura del 'live' del presidente Bolsonaro que fue bloqueada por Facebook e Instagram.
El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, ha cogido la costumbre de cada jueves a las siete de la tarde de conversar con sus seguidores en las redes sociales. Entre los mensajes que lanza siempre se cuelan medias verdades o falsedades rotundas con tal de calar en la audiencia con su discurso. 

Tanto Facebook como Instagram, que viven una crisis de imagen corporativa por su relación con la proliferación de noticias falsas y discursos de odio, han optado por bloquear el directo. Lo que lo desencadenó esa decisión fue el intento de Bolsonaro de relacionar las vacunas contra la covid-19 con el sida: "Nuestras políticas no permiten acusaciones de que las vacunas de la covid-19 matan o pueden causar daños graves a las personas". YouTube, de la multinacional tecnológica de Google, ha seguido los pasos de la empresa de Mark Zuckerberg.

El presidente brasileño, acusado por el Senado de su país por "crímenes contra la humanidad", daba visibilidad a una teoría conspiranoica sin fundamento alguno: "Solo voy a dar la noticia. No la voy a comentar porque ya lo dije en el pasado y fue muy criticado. Informes oficiales del Gobierno de Reino Unido sugieren que los totalmente vacunados están desarrollando sida 15 días después de la segunda dosis. Lean esa noticia. No voy a leerla aquí porque podría tener problemas con mi transmisión en vivo". Estas declaraciones falsas, que ya ha desmentido el Ejecutivo del Reino Unido, llamaron la atención de los controles de la empresa californiana.

Este martes, el vídeo de una hora y 12 minutos de duración permanece bloqueado tanto en Instagram como en Facebook y Youtube. 

