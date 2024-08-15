Newsletters

Muere el expresidente y fundador de Bankinter Jaime Botín

El expresidente y fundador de Bankinter, Jaime Botín, ha fallecido este jueves en Santander, a los 88 años, rodeado de su familia, según ha informado la entidad.

Botín fue consejero director general de Bankinter desde 1965, consejero delegado desde 1977 hasta 1986 y presidente de la entidad entre 1986 y 2002, además de ser el máximo accionista a través de la sociedad patrimonial Cartival.

