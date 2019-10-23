Fallece el historiador Santos Juliá a los 79 años en Madrid

El historiador y catedrático gallego Santos Juliá, que profundizó con su obra en asuntos como las víctimas de la Guerra Civil o la figura de Manuel Azaña, ha fallecido este miércoles en Madrid a los 79 años a consecuencia de un cáncer, informaron fuentes de la editorial Galaxia Gutenberg.
Juliá, nacido en Ferrol (A Coruña), era catedrático de Historia Social y del Pensamiento Político de la UNED y doctor en Sociología por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, ha fallecido este mediodía en el hospital de Puerta Hierro, en Majadahonda (Madrid), donde se encontraba ingresado.
Profesor visitante y conferenciante en varias universidades europeas y americanas, el fallecido era autor de numerosos trabajos sobre historia política y social de España en el siglo XX y era colaborador desde hace más de 27 años de El País, donde publicaba columnas y artículos de opinión. Fue premio Nacional de Historia en 2005 con la obra Historias de las dos Españas.
"Un historiador insustituible", ha indicado su editora, María Cifuentes, que le considera uno de los más grandes historiadores del siglo XX en España. Cifuentes, amiga desde hace 40 años de Santos Juliá, al que ha definido como una referencia para generaciones de historiadores, ha explicado que aunaba su faceta de historiador e intelectual sobre historia política, social y cultural con la de analista político.
"Ha estado investigando hasta el final", ha explicado la editora, que ha señalado que Santos Juliá era un trabajador incansable con una gran producción intelectual y académica. Su último libro, Demasiados retrocesos (Galaxia Gutenberg) fue editado el pasado mes de marzo.
Su trabajo tenía por eso una "actualidad increíble", ha recalcado la editora, que ha explicado cómo había hecho reflexiones fundamentales sobre el conflicto catalán y el procés.
Socialismo, sindicalismo y republicanismo, Frente popular, la ciudad de Madrid, la República, la dictadura y la transición a la democracia son algunos de los temas que más le interesaban, con especial atención a la figura de Manuel Azaña.
También escribió sobre teorías de la historia y, en los últimos años, se ocupó de historia de intelectuales, desde la revolución liberal hasta la generación de 1956, según explicaba en su página web.
