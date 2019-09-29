Fallece un paciente diagnosticado con listeriosis en Mallorca

Un hombre de 88 años que fue diagnosticado con listeriosis ha fallecido la noche del sábado en el Hospital Universitario Son Espases, en Mallorca, a causa de la patología crónica que originó su ingreso.
Según ha informado este domingo la Conselleria de Salud y Consumo en un comunicado, se trataba del segundo paciente diagnosticado de listeriosis en Baleares.
El hombre ingresó en el mes de agosto en el Hospital Verge de la Salud a consecuencia de sus múltiples patologías crónicas y durante su estancia hospitalaria se le diagnosticó la listeriosis, con lo que recibió tratamiento antibiótico para la infección.
En los últimos días, el paciente no presentaba fiebre, aunque su estado de salud empeoró y fue trasladado a Son Espases, donde finalmente ha fallecido.
