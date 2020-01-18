Fallece un segundo menor herido en el accidente de autobús de Navarra

El segundo menor, de cinco años, herido este viernes en el accidente ocurrido en Estella ha fallecido esta noche en el Complejo Hospitalario de Navarra (CHN). Se trata del segundo fallecimiento como consecuencia de este suceso que ayer viernes se cobró la vida de una menor de ocho años. Ambos eran hermanos. Entre los tres heridos se encuentra también la madre de los pequeños.
Sobre las 20.05 el vehículo en el que viajaban las víctimas fue arrollado por un autobús de La Estellesa que, por causas que investiga la Policía Foral, circulaba sin control y colisionó con una gasolinera situada en el número 22 de la calle Carlos VII, contra la que ha empotrado al coche. El autobús siguió circulando y atropelló a un peatón y se detuvo tras golpear a una quincena de vehículos que se encontraban estacionados.
Como consecuencia del accidente, ha fallecido una menor de 8 años y un menor de 5 que, en el momento del suceso, resultó herido grave y trasladado al Hospital García Orcoyen de Estella y posteriormente al CHN. La conductora del vehículo embestido por el autobús, de 41 años y vecina de Ayegui, resultó herida grave, siendo trasladada al Hospital García Orcoyen y posteriormente al CHN.
El conductor del autobús, de 36 años y vecino de Pamplona, resultó ileso, mientras que uno de los usuarios, de 17 años y vecino de Yerri, resultó herido leve, siendo trasladado al Hospital García Orcoyen. Por su parte, una peatona, de 34 años y vecina de Estella, resultó herida grave y trasladada al Hospital García Orcoyen.
Seis patrullas de la Policía Foral y dos de la Policía Municipal de Estella regularon la circulación y la Brigada de Atestados se hizo cargo de la instrucción de diligencias al juzgado. Dotaciones de Bomberos se encargaron de las labores de rescate de los accidentados y de limpieza de la calzada.
El vicepresidente primero del Gobierno de Navarra y consejero de Presidencia, Igualdad, Función Pública e Interior, Javier Remírez, junto con el consejero de Cohesión Territorial, Bernardo Ciriza, se trasladó ayer viernes a Estella para ser informado por el comisario principal de la comisaría de la ciudad y por el suboficial de servicio de los Bomberos de las circunstancias en que se ha producido este accidente múltiple.
