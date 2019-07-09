Público
La Federación Plataforma Trans pide un pacto social y político para decir basta a la transfobia, el odio y la violencia

Así lo han planteado en un documento que han remitido a todas las formaciones, que incluye el cese de los militantes o miembros de los grupos que "cometieran un acto tránsfobo", siempre que se haya comprobado la veracidad de los hechos.

Activistas trans reclaman que en su documentación aparezca su nombre sentido / EFE

La Federación Plataforma Trans ha propuesto a los partidos políticos que aprueben un pacto contra la transfobia, por el que se "reprueben todos los discursos de odio escritos o hablados" y se promueva el cese de los cargos que ejerzan un acto de estas características.

Así lo han planteado en un documento que han remitido a todas las formaciones, que incluye el cese de los militantes o miembros de los grupos que "cometieran un acto tránsfobo", siempre que se haya comprobado la veracidad de los hechos. Negar la identidad sexual, vejar o mofarse de una persona de este colectivo por el hecho de ser trans será motivo para sancionar a estas personas, según propone el documento.

Proponen que negar la identidad sexual, vejar o mofarse sea motivo de sanción

El texto también recuerda que diferentes estudios reflejan "el alto grado de violencia, hostigamiento y acoso sistemático", que se ejerce contra las personas trans y que se traduce en una "alarmante" estadística de intentos de suicidio por parte de estas personas.

En un comunicado, la presidenta de la Federación, Mar Cambrollé, ha pedido al Gobierno que apruebe una Ley Trans Estatal que "repare, reconozca derechos y blinde a este colectivo contra la discriminación y el odio". 

