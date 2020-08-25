Estás leyendo: La Feria del Libro de Madrid suspende su edición de 2020 en el Parque del Retiro

La comisión organizadora del evento ha decidido suspender la cita prevista entre el dos y el 18 de octubre debido a la evolución de la pandemia en la capital.

La Feria del Libro de Madrid, en el Paseo de Coches del Parque de El Retiro. /Archivo/EFE

Madrid

efe

La Feria del Libro de Madrid finalmente no celebrará su edición de 2020 en el parque del Retiro, después de que la organización haya decidido suspender la cita prevista entre el dos y el 18 de octubre por la evolución de la pandemia del coronavirus.

Así lo han indicado fuentes de la comisión organizadora, que integran libreros, editores y distribuidores, después de que el pasado mes de julio se decidiera mantener la celebración para octubre una vez que se descartaron las fechas iniciales, en la primera semana de junio.

En julio, la comisión consideró "ineludible volver a una normalidad de toda la industria" y su celebración con "estrictos" controles de seguridad siguiendo los protocolos establecidos para garantizar la salud de montadores, repartidores, expositores y visitantes. 

