La familia del dictador ha puesto a la venta la Casa Cornide al tiempo que se celebra el juicio por la propiedad de Pazo de Meirás.

El palacio de Cornide, en el casco antiguo de A Coruña.
A Coruña

público / efe

El abogado de los Franco, Luis Felipe Utrera Molina, ha defendido este miércoles que sus clientes tienen el derecho a vender "cualquier propiedad que sea suya", en relación al anuncio de la puesta en venta de la Casa Cornide, en A Coruña y pese al expolio franquista, por el que se permitió "legalizar" los robos de bienes.

Así ha respondido a preguntas de los periodistas a su llegada al Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña, donde se celebra el juicio por la titularidad del Pazo de Meirás, actualmente también en manos de los herederos de Franco y que se puso en venta hace dos años en una inmobiliaria cántabra por 8 millones de euros.

"Mis clientes pueden poner a la venta cualquier propiedad que sea suya, evidentemente", ha sostenido Utrera Molina en relación al edificio barroco situado en la Ciudad Vieja coruñesa, cuya titularidad también se cuestiona por el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad.

Al respecto, ha indicado que los nietos de Franco "han declarado los impuestos de la herencia de su madre y, por lo tanto, tienen derecho a poner a la venta cualquier inmueble de su propiedad". La familia Franco ha puesto a la venta la Casa Cornide al tiempo que se celebra el juicio por la propiedad de Pazo de Meirás.

En un conocido portal de internet se puede ver el anuncio, con precio "a consultar", publicado por una inmobiliaria con el título de "Casa o chalet en la ciudad vieja", sin matizar el conocido nombre de este inmueble. Contiene fotografías del interior en las que se aprecia, a través de las ventanas, el exterior con vistas a la Colegiata Santa María del Campo.

