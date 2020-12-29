a coruñaActualizado:
La familia Franco ha presentado un recurso de apelación contra el auto dictado por el Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña por el que el Estado pasó a ser depositario de los bienes del pazo de Meirás, a la espera de una sentencia definitiva.
En un escrito de 38 páginas, los herederos del dictador piden que el auto sea "íntegramente revocado", con imposición de costas a la parte actora y condenar a la misma a indemnizarles con los "daños y perjuicios ocasionados" a raíz de las citadas medidas cautelares.
Entre otros argumentos, sostienen que "las cosas, bienes u objetos" no están "físicamente anexionados al inmueble objeto del litigio" y añaden que "por tanto, de ninguna manera constituyen partes integrantes o componentes materiales" del pazo.
Además, sostienen que en la demanda del Estado no ha sido objeto del citado litigio "el pazo de Meirás entendido como una supuesta unidad, sino una concreta parcela catastral que, a su vez, se corresponde con quince fincas registrales".
Improcedencia
Entre otras cuestiones, argumenta "improcedencia" de las medidas cautelares por el momento procesal en el que se solicitaron por parte del Estado, pero también por servir, a su juicio, "al aseguramiento de una pretensión, tutela y pronunciamiento judicial que no ha sido ni puede ser objeto del presente procedimiento".
Por otra parte, sostiene que referencias a "elementos, componentes o aspectos" del inmueble, declarado Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC), "se circunscriben, exclusiva y necesariamente, a lo que integra, constituye o conforma el propio inmueble y no a los bienes muebles que halla en su interior".
En su escrito, cuestiona también, entre otros aspectos, el inventario realizado por la técnico de Patrimonio Nacional al considerar que se convirtió en "una suerte de informe pericial concerniente a la titularidad o propiedad de los bienes a inventariar".
