Estás leyendo: El juzgado de A Coruña nombra al Estado depositario de los bienes del Pazo de Meirás

Público
Público

Memoria Histórica El juzgado de A Coruña nombra al Estado depositario de los bienes del Pazo de Meirás

La jueza decreta que solo podrán ser retirados por la familia Franco aquellos objetos "de estricto uso personal".

Recursos del Pazo de Meirás (Sada, A Coruña)
Fachada principal del Pazo de Meirás. Cabalar / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número uno de A Coruña ha designado al Estado depositario de todos los bienes muebles y elementos accesorios que conforman el complejo del Pazo de Meirás, sin perjuicio de que se pueda permitir la retirada de aquellos objetos de "estricto uso personal o que, por sus características, nada aporten a la significación del Pazo como Bien de Interés Cultural".

El juzgado, que acepta las alegaciones del Estado, la Xunta, los ayuntamientos de Sada y A Coruña y la Diputación provincial, mantiene la fecha de entrega del inmueble para el día 10 de diciembre a las 11,00 horas.

De este modo, la magistrada rechaza las alegaciones de los Franco sobre las medidas cautelares y explica que era "urgente" prohibirles retirar objetos del inmueble porque preparaban su traslado. Además, señala que la custodia por parte de la Administración estatal es "congruente" con el objetivo de debatir en la fase de ejecución qué forma parte del complejo.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público