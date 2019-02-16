El Ministerio de Justicia ha dejado sin efecto la instrucción enviada desde su Dirección General de Registros y del Notariado este viernes 15 de febrero a todas las embajadas y registros para generalizar la admisión de pruebas de ADN que certificara la paternidad para inscribir en el Registro Civil a los bebés nacidos por gestación subrogada en los países en los que no se emiten sentencias de filiación paterna, como ocurre en Ucrania.
Así lo indica Justicia en un comunicado, enviado 24 horas después de que se emitiera dicha instrucción que facilitaría el registro de estos menores en Ucrania, tras una semana en la que se les negara a decenas de familias españolas por no presentar una sentencia judicial que demostrara la filiación paterna, sino una prueba de paternidad como les habían permitido en el Consulado en Kiev hasta el pasado verano.
"El Ministerio de Justicia ha decidido dejar sin efectos la instrucción de la Dirección General de Registros y del Notariado (DGRN) enviada a los registros consulares en la que se abría la puerta a la inscripción de niños concebidos en el extranjero por gestación por sustitución mediante la presentación de una prueba de ADN que certificara la paternidad o maternidad de uno de los progenitores", señala este departamento.
Además advierte de que el Gobierno "perseguirá" a las agencias y establecimientos que ofrecen estos servicios y que se "lucran conduciendo a cientos de parejas a procrear en terceros países mediante esta actividad", que es ilegal en España. "Todo ello sin perjuicio de dar solución a las situaciones de hecho que se hayan creado atendiendo al interés superior del menor", concluye.
