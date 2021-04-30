Glovo abandona la CEOE por pactar la Ley Rider y la acusa de "dar la espalda" a la empresa

Barcelona
Glovo comunicó hace tres semanas su decisión de dejar de formar parte de la Confederación Española de Organizaciones Empresariales (CEOE) por haber pactado la Ley Rider, y ha acusado a la organización de haber "dado la espalda" a la empresa.
En un comunicado, Glovo ha sustentado su decisión en "la reiterada omisión de representación de la patronal en la mesa de diálogo social sobre la futura regulación del trabajo en plataformas digitales y algoritmos".
El acuerdo para la Ley Rider se alcanzó el 10 de marzo entre el Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social, CC.OO., UGT, CEOE y Cepyme, con el objetivo de regular la situación laboral de los trabajadores que reparten o distribuyen cualquier producto a través de plataformas digitales, los conocidos como 'riders'.
Según afirmaron el Ministerio y los agentes sociales, el texto acordado reconocía "la presunción de laboralidad" de los trabajadores, en línea con la sentencia que dictó el Tribunal Supremo en septiembre de 2020, en la que establecía que los repartidores son trabajadores por cuenta ajena y no autónomos.
Glovo, sin embargo, ha criticado que el acuerdo que da pie a la ley 'Rider' se ha realizado de forma "precipitada, imprecisa y no dialogada" y lastra el desarrollo de la economía digital.
Ha defendido, a su vez, que este acuerdo aceptado por la CEOE es trascendental para todas las empresas que usan tecnología algorítmica y "da la espalda" a las que han apostado por la innovación y por el desarrollo de su tecnología en el país.
