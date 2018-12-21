Público
Violencia machista El Gobierno estudia la propuesta para que cualquier "comportamiento sexual" sin consentimiento de la mujer conlleve cárcel

El Gobierno afirma que ha estudiado la propuesta de la Comisión General de Codificación, que recibió el encargo de revisar la tipificación de los delitos sexuales después de la polémica sentencia de La Manada.

La ministra portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá (d), acompañada por la ministra de Administraciones Territoriales, Meritxell Batet (i), durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida tras finalizar la Reunión del consejo de ministros celebrado esta mañana en el edif

La ministra portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, enBarcelona. EFE/ Andreu Dalmau.

Cualquier "comportamiento sexual" hacia una mujer sin su consentimiento podría ser considerado un delito de agresión sexual y estar penado con prisión, de aceptarse la propuesta de la Comisión de expertos encargados de la reforma del Código Penal en relación con los delitos sexuales.

La propuesta establece dos tipos delictivos: la agresión sexual y la violación.

El primero siempre que sea un comportamiento contra la mujer sin su consentimiento, y el segundo cuando haya penetración, con lo que desaparecería el que hasta ahora estaba tipificado como abuso sexual.

Lo ha anunciado la portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celáa, en la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros, que ha estudiado la propuesta de la Comisión General de Codificación, que recibió el encargo de revisar la tipificación de los delitos sexuales después de la polémica sentencia de La Manada.

Según ha explicado Celáa, los expertos proponen "castigar con prisión cualquier comportamiento sexual hacia una mujer sin su consentimiento al considerarlo un delito de agresión sexual".

La Comisión justifica su reforma "haciendo un deslinde perfecto entre los tipos delictivos afirmando que existen dos: la agresión sexual y violación".

En concreto, ha especificado la portavoz, "la agresión sexual, siempre que sea un comportamiento contra la mujer sin su consentimiento y violación si hay penetración".

Por tanto, se eliminaría "el denominado hasta ahora tipo de abuso sexual".

A juicio de Celáa, el Gobierno "ha cumplido con su compromiso trayendo a este Consejo de Ministros el estudio necesario para poder avanzar en este terreno".

El informe de los expertos ha llegado al Consejo de Ministros en pleno debate sobre la pertinencia de reforzar medidas como la libertad vigilada tras el asesinato de la joven Laura Luelmo.

