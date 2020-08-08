Estás leyendo: Boicotean el grafiti del rey Juan Carlos en Valencia

Su autor, J. Warx, asegura que es algo que nunca le había pasado, tampoco con el grafiti que hizo sobre Fernando Simón.

El grafiti del rey Juan Carlos realizado por el artista J. Warx en el valenciano barrio de Benimaclet ha sido boicoteado.

En el grafiti podíamos ver al emérito con gafas de sol y un pin con la bandera de Suiza en la solapa junto a la frase: "Chiques, luego os hago Bizum".

Pero días después, la obra ha aparecido boicoteada con pintura negra sobre el rostro del emérito y sobre la frase que acompañaba al dibujo.

En declaraciones a El HuffPost, su autor asegura que es algo que nunca le había pasado, tampoco con el grafiti que hizo sobre Fernando Simón, aunque reconoce que se lo esperaba.

