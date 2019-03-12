Han sido absueltos los dos guardias civiles que presuntamente obligaron a la dueña y a los clientes de un bar a meterse balas en la boca mientras sonaba el Cara al Sol. El juzgado de León ha sentenciado que "no está acreditado" que los acusados hayan realizado esas acciones.
Los agentes negaron los hechos, sucedidos en 2013. Los acusados declararon que preguntaron al dueño del bar cuál era la hora del cierre y que no se podía fumar "fuera del establecimiento" porque olía a humo. A los quince o veinte minutos salieron del local. Por lo tanto, los dos guardias civiles han planteado una versión diferente a la que declararon los demandantes.
Según la denuncia presentada tras los hechos, obligaron a los clientes a fumar y a apagar sus teléfonos móviles, y seguidamente cerraron el establecimiento y advirtieron de que "de allí no se movía nadie". Además coaccionaron a la propietaria y a los clientes para que se metieran balas en la boca y poner el Cara al sol.
La sentencia considera que hay varias contradicciones en los hechos denunciados, ya que la víctima denunció un año después del suceso. También existe contradicción entre las diferentes declaraciones del juicio, y respecto a las declaraciones de otras personas como es el caso del alcalde, quien niega que la víctima le notificara los hechos producidos.
La jueza ha concluido en que no existen "pruebas suficientes de la autoría de los hechos",y por lo tanto no puede "destruir" el derecho a la presunción de inocencia, según informa 20 minutos.
