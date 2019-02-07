La Fiscalía reclama penas de dos años de prisión para dos guardias civiles acusados de irrumpir en un bar de Carrizo de la Ribera, en León, coaccionar a la propietaria y a los clientes y obligarles a meterse balas en la boca, además de poner el Cara al sol.
Según las calificaciones de la Fiscalía, se trata de un delito de coacciones por unos hechos que se remontan a la madrugada del 11 de septiembre de 2013, cuando los agentes del instituto armado entraron al local y dijeron que "allí mandaban ellos", según adelanta este jueves el diario La Nueva Crónica.
Según la denuncia presentada tras los hechos, obligaron a los clientes a fumar y a apagar sus teléfonos móviles, y seguidamente cerraron el establecimiento y advirtieron de que "de allí no se movía nadie".
Uno de los agentes la rodeo con sus brazos, trató de besarla y le dijo: "Eres mía"
La propietaria el establecimiento denunció que los agentes pasaron al interior de la barra y se sirvieron bebidas alcohólicas y pusieron música en el ordenador del local, entre otras canciones el himno falangista Cara al sol. También sacaron sus armas reglamentarias, que dejaron encima de la barra, y obligaron a los allí presentes a introducirse balas en la boca y en los vasos de sus consumiciones.
Además, la dueña del local ha denunciado que uno de los agentes la rodeo con sus brazos, trató de besarla y le dijo: "Eres mía". La situación se alargó durante casi cuatro horas hasta que sobre las seis de la madrugada los agentes decidieron abandonar el establecimiento.
El juicio por estos hechos se celebrará el próximo 28 de febrero en el juzgado de los penal número 1 de León.
