La Guardia Civil halla a una pareja muerta por disparos en el interior de un coche en Mallorca

Los agentes de la Policía Judicial barajan la posibilidad de que se trate de un asesinato machista en el que el hombre posteriormente se hubiera quitado la vida o que ambos hubieran cometido un suicidio de mutuo acuerdo.

Agentes de la Guardia Civil investigan la muerte de un hombre y una mujer cuyos cadáveres han sido encontrados en el interior de un turismo estacionado en Peguera, en Mallorca. /EFE/Cati Cladera
La Guardia Civil investiga la muerte de un hombre y una mujer cuyos cadáveres han sido encontrados en el interior de un turismo estacionado en Peguera, en el municipio mallorquín de Calvià, con disparos de una escopeta hallada también en el vehículo.

Los agentes de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil que investigan el suceso barajan las hipótesis de que se trate de un asesinato por violencia machista en el que el hombre hubiera disparado contra la mujer y luego se hubiera quitado la vida o de un escenario en el que ambos hubieran cometido un suicidio por mutuo acuerdo.

Según ha informado un portavoz del instituto armado, sobre las 14.45 horas se ha recibido el aviso de que se habían escuchado disparos en la parte trasera de una gasolinera ubicada en la carretera de circunvalación de Peguera.

Las patrullas desplazadas hasta el lugar han encontrado en el interior de un coche cerrado los cuerpos sin vida de una mujer y un hombre y el arma de la que, aparentemente, ambos habían recibido disparos.

