La Guardia Civil investiga las causas de la muerte de una pareja de ciudadanos alemanes cuyos cadáveres fueron hallados este lunes por la noche en su chalé de la localidad mallorquina de Llucmajor, ella tumbada sobre la cama y él ahorcado en el pasillo.
Según han informado hoy fuentes de la Guardia Civil, los investigadores barajan distintas hipótesis, incluida la del asesinato machista, pero esperarán a los resultados de las autopsias y al análisis de las pruebas recogidas en el lugar de los hechos para avanzar conclusiones.
Una amiga de la mujer alertó anoche a los servicios de emergencias de que sospechaba que le había ocurrido algo porque no respondía a sus llamadas desde hacía días, por lo que se dio aviso a la Guardia Civil, que accedió a la vivienda con autorización judicial a las 21.00 horas.
Una vez en el interior del chalé, situado en la urbanización Las Palmeras, los agentes encontraron a la mujer, de 59 años, fallecida sobre la cama y a su pareja, de 55 años, ahorcado en un pasillo.La policía judicial de la Guardia Civil continúa investigando para determinar lo sucedido.
