Hallado el cadáver de una persona sin hogar en Madrid

Los Servicios de Emergencias informan que el hombre no presentaba signos de violencia y descartan que haya muerto por hipotermia.

Imagen de los Servicios de Emergencias tras el temporal Filomena.
Imagen de los Servicios de Emergencias tras el temporal Filomena. Víctor Lerena / EFE

EFE

Un hombre de unos 60 años que vivía en la calle ha sido hallado muerto este sábado en una calle del distrito madrileño de Arganzuela sin aparentes signos de violencia ni de haber fallecido por hipotermia, según han indicado fuentes de Emergencias Madrid y de la Jefatura Superior de Policía.

La Policía Nacional ha requerido pocos minutos después de las doce de la mañana los servicios del Samur-Protección Civil tras encontrar a un varón tendido en el suelo e inconsciente junto a un murete cercano a un centro de mayores, a la altura del número 25 de la calle de Arganda.

Los agentes encontraron al hombre tras ser conducidos por otra persona sin hogar que conocía a la víctima, según las fuentes. Allí, los sanitarios del Samur solo han podido confirmar el fallecimiento del hombre, descartando signos de violencia e hipotermia. Además, fuentes de Emergencias niegan que se haya encontrado el cuerpo bajo la nieve.

La policía no ha abierto una investigación al tratarse de una muerte natural, según ha indicado una portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de Policía.

