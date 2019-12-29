Público
Hallan el cadáver calcinado de una mujer en tratamiento psiquátrico en Murcia

El cadáver ha aparecido junto a un coche y aun queda por determinar si la mujer murió víctima de las quemaduras o bien ya había fallecido cuando fue quemada.

La Guardia Civil introduce el cadáver de la fallecida en un furgón de una funeraria. EFE

La Guardia Civil investiga el hallazgo del cuerpo calcinado de una mujer, que se hallaba en tratamiento psiquiátrico, en el parque de los Polvorines de la localidad murciana de Monteagudo en la mañana de este domingo, según ha informado a EFE la Delegación del Gobierno en Murcia.

Ha sido un vecino de Monteagudo el que ha encontrado el cadáver calcinado a primera hora de la mañana y el que ha dado la alerta a las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad. La Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación.

Asimismo, se ha dado conocimiento del caso a la unidad contra la violencia de género, si bien por el momento la principal hipótesis con la que trabajan los investigadores es la de que ha sido un acto voluntario, ya que la mujer se encontraba en tratamiento psiquiátrico y no se han hallado otros signos de violencia.

El marido ha prestado declaración ante la Guardia Civil y ha informado que había estado hablando con ella en el domicilio hasta las 4 de la madrugada, que después se acostaron ambos y que hasta esta mañana, cuando se ha despertado, no ha sido consciente de que ella no estaba en la casa.

Al lugar de los hechos se ha desplazado una unidad médica de emergencias, cuyos sanitarios solo han podido confirmar que había fallecido. El cadáver ha sido llevado al Instituto de Medicina Legal de Murcia para la pertinente autopista que determine la causa de la muerte, es decir, si la mujer murió víctima de las quemaduras o si lo hizo antes de ser rociada con gasolina.

