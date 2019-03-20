Una comitiva judicial ha hallado muerta a una mujer este martes en Bescanó (Girona) cuando la iban a desahuciar, han informado fuentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra.
La comitiva judicial ha avisado a la policía catalana sobre las 12.45 horas de este martes, que se ha dirigido al lugar. Los agentes han comprobado que la mujer estaba dentro de un vehículo con olor a gas y todo apunta, a falta de que la autopsia lo confirme, a que se habría quitado la vida.
Según fuentes municipales, la mujer vivía en Mas Cendra, una casa aislada que pertenece al núcleo de Estanyol. El ayuntamiento de Bescanó ha lamentado la muerte de la vecina y pide dejar trabajar a los agentes para aclarar cuanto antes las causas del fallecimiento.
