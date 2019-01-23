Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Helena Bayo en la Ópera de Estambul Helena Bayo será la primera mujer que dirigirá una obra en la Ópera de Estambul

La directora de orquesta catalana tiene una larga carrera internacional detrás. 'Don Quijote' es la obra que llevará al escenario de la ciudad más poblada de Turquía.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Helena Bayo será la primera mujer en dirigir una obra en la Ópera de Estambul. | Web de Helena Bayo

Helena Bayo será la primera mujer en dirigir una obra en la Ópera de Estambul. | Web de Helena Bayo

Helena Bayo es la primera mujer que dirige una obra en la Òpera de Süreyya, en Estambul. Allí, la ciudad más poblada de Turquía, la directora de orquesta catalana estrenará la programación tanto de la Ópera como del Ballet con el 'Don Quijote' de Massenet.

Baya ha sido la única mujer española en dirigir la orquesta Sinfónica del Gran Teatro de La Habana y dirigió el English National Ballet en 2017 durante la representación del Lago de los cines, de Tchaikowsky, en el Royal Albert Hall. Estos dos hechos destacados acompañaban la trayectoria de la directora, que ahora estará en Turquía de la mano del Instituto Cervantes.

La ópera que será representada bajo su dirección, 'Don Quijote', fue escrita por el dramaturgo y novelista francés Henri Cain y compuesta por Jules Massenet, se estrenó en 1910 en la ópera de Montecarlo y cuenta una parte de la reconocida obra de Miguel de Cervantes.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad