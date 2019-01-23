Helena Bayo es la primera mujer que dirige una obra en la Òpera de Süreyya, en Estambul. Allí, la ciudad más poblada de Turquía, la directora de orquesta catalana estrenará la programación tanto de la Ópera como del Ballet con el 'Don Quijote' de Massenet.
Baya ha sido la única mujer española en dirigir la orquesta Sinfónica del Gran Teatro de La Habana y dirigió el English National Ballet en 2017 durante la representación del Lago de los cines, de Tchaikowsky, en el Royal Albert Hall. Estos dos hechos destacados acompañaban la trayectoria de la directora, que ahora estará en Turquía de la mano del Instituto Cervantes.
La ópera que será representada bajo su dirección, 'Don Quijote', fue escrita por el dramaturgo y novelista francés Henri Cain y compuesta por Jules Massenet, se estrenó en 1910 en la ópera de Montecarlo y cuenta una parte de la reconocida obra de Miguel de Cervantes.
