Un hombre de 86 años, con patologías previas, ha fallecido este jueves en el Hospital San Pedro de Logroño como consecuencia de un golpe de calor, ha detallado el Gobierno de La Rioja en una nota.
Este fallecimiento por un golpe de calor es el segundo que se produce en los últimos días en La Rioja, tras el de una mujer de 90 años, también con patologías previas, el pasado treinta de junio.
Hasta ahora, se ha atendido en La Rioja a otras 34 personas por patologías relacionadas con el calor, de las que 27 se han producido en centros de Atención Primaria y 7, de Atención Especializada.
Además, la Consejería de Salud ha activado hasta mañana, viernes, el nivel uno de bajo riesgo del Plan de Alerta, Prevención y Control de los efectos del exceso de temperaturas de La Rioja.
Este plan, activado el pasado uno de junio y operativo hasta el próximo quince de septiembre, tiene como fin reducir el impacto de las temperaturas de calor extremo sobre la salud de la población de La Rioja con acciones de vigilancia, prevención y control de los efectos del calor en la morbimortalidad.
En lo que llevamos de verano han fallecido seis personas por golpe de calor.
