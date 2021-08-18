Estás leyendo: Un hombre muere decapitado en Ibiza después de que un ferry colisionara contra su barco

Un hombre muere decapitado en Ibiza después de que un ferry colisionara contra su barco

Las autoridades están investigando si el barco siniestrado cumplió con el Reglamento Internacional para Prevenir Abordajes.

Foto de archivo. La Guardia Civil en el puerto de Ibiza ante el aumento de casos de covid19
Foto de archivo. La Guardia Civil en el puerto de Ibiza ante el aumento de casos de covid19. Germán Lama / Europa Press

El fallecido es un varón de 46 años que estaba en el puerto de Ibiza. La tragedia sucedió en torno las 23:30 cuando el hombre se encontraba con otra persona en la embarcación y el ferry de pasajeros Formentera Direct -que conecta la isla de Formentera con la Ibicenca- arrolló el barco.

El ferry logró rescatar al otro tripulante que se encontraba herido en el agua por la barca de salvamento de Formentera Direct. Después se llevó a tierra el cuerpo del fallecido y los restos de la embarcación que pasaron a disposición de la Guardia Civil. Este miércoles, el Grupo de Actividades Subacuáticas (GEAS) de la Guardia Civil realiza labores de búsqueda en la bocanada del puerto de la cabeza del tripulante.

Mientras las autoridades investigan si el barco siniestrado cumplió con las medidas del Reglamento Internacional para Prevenir los Abordajes (RIPA). Desde Salvamento Marítimo han pedido que se siga el reglamento, sobre todo cuando se trata de tramos de navegación peligrosos como las entradas y salidas de los puertos.

