valencia
La playa de La Patacona del municipio valenciano de Alboraya ha amanecido este domingo con 53.000 banderas de España, en homenaje a las personas fallecidas por la covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.
Las banderas han sido colocadas en la arena durante la madrugadade este domingo por voluntarios de la Asociación Nacional de Víctimas y Afectados por Coronavirus (Anvac), para "rendirles un emotivo acto de recuerdo", según ha informado esta agrupación en un comunicado.
Anvac ha indicado asimismo que a las 12:00 horas se guardará un minuto de silencio en memoria de los fallecidos y está previsto que a las 19:00 horas finalice el acto de homenaje con la recogida de las banderas.
