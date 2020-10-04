Estás leyendo: Una playa de València amanece con 53.000 banderas en homenaje a las víctimas de coronavirus

Homenaje covid Una playa de València amanece con 53.000 banderas en homenaje a las víctimas de coronavirus 

Las banderas han sido colocadas en la arena durante la madrugada de este domingo por voluntarios de la Asociación Nacional de Víctimas y Afectados por Coronavirus.

Una playa de Valencia amanece con 53.000 banderas por las víctimas de covid / EFE
Una playa de Valencia amanece con 53.000 banderas por las víctimas de covid / EFE

valencia

efe

La playa de La Patacona del municipio valenciano de Alboraya ha amanecido este domingo con 53.000 banderas de España, en homenaje a las personas fallecidas por la covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Las banderas han sido colocadas en la arena durante la madrugadade este domingo por voluntarios de la Asociación Nacional de Víctimas y Afectados por Coronavirus (Anvac), para "rendirles un emotivo acto de recuerdo", según ha informado esta agrupación en un comunicado.

Anvac ha indicado asimismo que a las 12:00 horas se guardará un minuto de silencio en memoria de los fallecidos y está previsto que a las 19:00 horas finalice el acto de homenaje con la recogida de las banderas.

